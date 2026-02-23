Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Non-league club accused of forcing postponement by soaking their own pitch

Kings Lynn Town play at The Walks and have been accused of soaking their own pitch earlier this month
Kings Lynn Town play at The Walks and have been accused of soaking their own pitch earlier this month (LNS-GP)
  • An investigation has been launched into King’s Lynn Town football club over allegations they deliberately waterlogged their pitch to postpone a match.
  • The National League North club's home game against South Shields FC was called off on Saturday 14 February due to a waterlogged pitch.
  • CCTV images reportedly show pitch-side sprinklers dousing the playing surface the day before the game and prior to a pitch inspection.
  • King’s Lynn Town, who are 19th in the league and facing relegation, were reportedly hit by numerous injuries and illnesses that week.
  • The National League has confirmed it is investigating the allegations and has requested to review the CCTV footage from the club.
