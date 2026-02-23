Non-league club accused of forcing postponement by soaking their own pitch
- An investigation has been launched into King’s Lynn Town football club over allegations they deliberately waterlogged their pitch to postpone a match.
- The National League North club's home game against South Shields FC was called off on Saturday 14 February due to a waterlogged pitch.
- CCTV images reportedly show pitch-side sprinklers dousing the playing surface the day before the game and prior to a pitch inspection.
- King’s Lynn Town, who are 19th in the league and facing relegation, were reportedly hit by numerous injuries and illnesses that week.
- The National League has confirmed it is investigating the allegations and has requested to review the CCTV footage from the club.
