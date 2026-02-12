Who is Kirsty Coventry? The IOC president emotional over banned Ukrainian athlete
- International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry gave an emotional reaction to the ban of Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych over his 'helmet of remembrance'.
- Coventry is a highly decorated former Olympic swimmer, having won seven medals, including back-to-back 200m backstroke golds, making her Africa's most successful Olympian.
- She served as Zimbabwe’s minister of youth, sports, arts and recreation, a role that brought scrutiny due to the government's history of suppressing democratic freedoms and criticism.
- Her affiliation with the Zimbabwean government, which has faced sanctions from the US and EU, began under Robert Mugabe, who praised her as 'Golden Girl' and rewarded her with a diplomatic passport.
- Coventry was appointed minister in Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration after Mugabe's removal, a move that surprised many due to her youth before being made president of the International Olympic Committee in 2025.
