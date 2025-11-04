Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka: ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash confirmed

  • Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are confirmed to play in a modern-day 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition tennis match.
  • The highly anticipated event will be held on Sunday, 28 December, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
  • Kyrgios, who has been recovering from injury, previously stated he could beat Sabalenka, the women's World No 1, without needing to try 100 per cent.
  • Sabalenka responded by vowing to “kick his ass” and expressed pride in representing women's tennis in the contest.
  • The match draws parallels to the iconic 1973 'Battle of the Sexes' where Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs.
