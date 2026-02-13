LeBron James, 41, achieves historic NBA feat
- LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the oldest player ever to record a triple-double on Thursday night.
- The Los Angeles Lakers star, aged 41 years and 44 days, achieved this feat during his team's 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
- He tallied 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, marking his 123rd career triple-double.
- This accomplishment saw him surpass a 22-year-old record previously held by fellow Lakers legend Karl Malone.
- James expressed a deeper appreciation for such milestones at this later stage of his illustrious 23-season career.
