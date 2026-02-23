Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United star hit with six-month driving ban for speeding

Leny Yoro has been banned for driving for six months (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Leny Yoro has been banned for driving for six months (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been handed a six-month driving ban.
  • Yoro was hit with the ban after speeding at 72mph in a 30mph zone in the Manchester suburb of Withington last August.
  • Yoro’s lawyers issued an apology on his behalf when his sanction was confirmed on Monday.
  • They also stated that the road was clear at the time and Yoro was “rushing to take a friend to a railway station”.
  • Yoro has featured regularly for United this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions.

