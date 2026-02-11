Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The costly error that saw British ice-skating duo miss out on Olympic medal

  • British ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson finished seventh overall, failing to end Britain's 30-year wait for an Olympic ice dance medal.
  • The world No 1 pair, who were highly fancied for a podium finish, made a costly error in the twizzle section of their free dance.
  • Their final score of 204.32 was their worst result since their debut Olympics in Beijing 2022, placing them 13 points off a medal.
  • France's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron claimed the gold medal with a total score of 225.82.
  • Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the US secured silver, while Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took home the bronze.
