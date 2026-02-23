Lindsey Vonn reveals how close she came to getting her leg amputated after Olympic crash
- American skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a complex leg fracture and other injuries during a horror crash at the Winter Olympics.
- She underwent multiple surgeries and was airlifted to hospital following the incident.
- Vonn's doctor, Tom Hackett, performed a fasciotomy to treat compartment syndrome, which Vonn revealed saved her leg from potential amputation.
- She also fractured her fibula head and broke her ankle, requiring a blood transfusion due to significant blood loss.
- Now discharged from hospital, Vonn faces a long recovery period and is currently using a wheelchair.
