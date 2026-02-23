Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lindsey Vonn reveals how close she came to getting her leg amputated after Olympic crash

Vonn has spoken out about the early stages of her recovery from a broken leg
Vonn has spoken out about the early stages of her recovery from a broken leg (@lindseyvonn via REUTERS)
  • American skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a complex leg fracture and other injuries during a horror crash at the Winter Olympics.
  • She underwent multiple surgeries and was airlifted to hospital following the incident.
  • Vonn's doctor, Tom Hackett, performed a fasciotomy to treat compartment syndrome, which Vonn revealed saved her leg from potential amputation.
  • She also fractured her fibula head and broke her ankle, requiring a blood transfusion due to significant blood loss.
  • Now discharged from hospital, Vonn faces a long recovery period and is currently using a wheelchair.
