Winter Olympics snowboarding event halted as star suffers serious fall

China's Liu Jiayu crashes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics,
China's Liu Jiayu crashes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, (AP)
  • Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu suffered a terrifying 'Scorpion' crash during Olympic halfpipe qualifying, landing heavily on her left arm and shoulder.
  • The PyeongChang silver medallist was stretchered off the course after the incident, which halted action for approximately 10 minutes, with no immediate update on her condition.
  • Chloe Kim dominated the qualifying round, finishing first with a commanding performance that included a 13-foot big air leap and a 1080-degree spin.
  • Kim's strong showing positions her for a historic attempt at a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the sport.
  • Other top qualifiers for Thursday night's final included Japan's Shimizu Sara and U.S. teammate Maddie Mastro.
