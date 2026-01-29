Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arne Slot gives hint over Liverpool transfer plans as injury list worsens

Arne Slot on Liverpool latest and without challenging for the title there's a lot of noise
  • Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong sustained a potential hamstring injury early in the 6-0 victory over Qarabag.
  • The Dutch player was forced off within three minutes of the match, being replaced by Wataru Endo.
  • Manager Arne Slot indicated that Frimpong is expected to be "out for a period of time" due to the nature of the injury.
  • Frimpong's injury adds him to a growing list of sidelined players, becoming the fifth name and fourth defender on Liverpool's treatment table.
  • Despite the defensive injury concerns, Slot appeared to rule out making an immediate defensive signing before the close of the January transfer window, stressing the club's focus on "smart decisions" for both the short and long term.
