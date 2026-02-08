Liverpool v Manchester City ends in drama and VAR controversy
- Manchester City pulled off a late comeback to beat Liverpool 2-1 after late controversy that saw a goal disallowed.
- Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick to give Liverpool the lead, but Bernardo Silva poached an equaliser before Erling Haaland converted a late penalty to settle the game.
- Cherki scored a bizarre goal on a counterattack, but VAR disallowed the goal due to a foul from Szoboszlai on Haaland in the penalty area.
- The Hungarian midfielder was sent off in the process, with an indirect free kick awarded.
- The result means Manchester City are now six points behind title leaders Arsenal with 13 games left to play.
