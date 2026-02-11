Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Liverpool ended Sunderland’s unbeaten home run

Virgil van Dijk scored the decisive goal in the 61st minute
Virgil van Dijk scored the decisive goal in the 61st minute (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
  • Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, ending the Black Cats' 12-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League.
  • Virgil van Dijk scored the decisive goal in the 61st minute, heading in from a Mohamed Salah corner.
  • Florian Wirtz came closest to scoring for Liverpool in the first half, hitting the post.
  • Sunderland's new signing Nilson Angulo made his full club debut, while Liverpool made two changes to their starting line-up.
  • Liverpool's Wataru Endo was stretchered off in the 69th minute after landing awkwardly.
