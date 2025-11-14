Luis Rubiales has eggs thrown at him ‘by own uncle’ during public event
- Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish FA president, had eggs thrown at him during a book launch in Madrid for his new book, "Matar a Rubiales" ("Killing Rubiales").
- Rubiales alleged that his own uncle, whom he described as a "troublemaker," was the aggressor.
- After being struck by an egg, Rubiales confronted the man, stating he initially feared the aggressor might have been carrying a weapon.
- The aggressor has since been arrested by Spanish police, though the family connection has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
- The incident follows Rubiales's three-year ban from Fifa and a fine for sexual assault after kissing Jenni Hermoso without consent during the 2023 Women's World Cup celebrations.