City winless run continues after being held by Brighton

City extended their winless run to three consecutive games
City extended their winless run to three consecutive games (Martin Rickett/PA)
  • Manchester City drew 1-1 with Brighton, extending their winless run to three consecutive games.
  • Erling Haaland scored a penalty for City, but Kaoru Mitoma equalised for Brighton with his first goal since September.
  • The result means Premier League leaders Arsenal have an opportunity to move eight points clear at the top of the table.
  • City's defence was affected by injuries, leading to an unfamiliar backline that included debutant Max Alleyne.
  • Both Haaland and substitute Rayan Cherki missed late chances that could have secured a victory for Manchester City.
