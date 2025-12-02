Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man City hold off Fulham fightback to win nine-goal thriller

REUTERS/David Klein
REUTERS/David Klein (REUTERS)
  • Manchester City secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, having initially held a commanding 5-1 lead.
  • The game saw Erling Haaland score his 100th Premier League goal, becoming the quickest player to reach the milestone in just 111 matches, surpassing Alan Shearer's record.
  • City's goals were scored by Haaland, Phil Foden (two), and a deflected shot, with Jeremy Doku providing crucial assists.
  • Fulham mounted a remarkable second-half comeback with goals from Alex Iwobi and a quick double from substitute Samuel Chukwueze, bringing the score to 5-4.
  • Despite the win, City's defensive vulnerabilities were highlighted, leaving them two points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in