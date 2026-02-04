Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The one thing that can stop Guardiola breaking an English football record

Pep Guardiola: I will always stand up for human beings who are suffering
  • Manchester City defeated Newcastle 3-1, securing a 5-1 aggregate victory in the Carabao Cup semi-final.
  • The win propels Pep Guardiola's side into the final, where they will face Arsenal, managed by his former assistant Mikel Arteta.
  • Guardiola is now one victory away from an unprecedented fifth Carabao Cup, which would make him the most successful manager in the competition's history.
  • Omar Marmoush scored two goals for City, while goalkeeper James Trafford made several crucial saves to deny Newcastle an equaliser.
  • Newcastle's defence of their trophy ended, with manager Eddie Howe's tactical decisions questioned and Anthony Elanga scoring their sole goal.
