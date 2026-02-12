Man United says it is a ‘welcoming club’ in wake of Jim Ratcliffe’s anti-immigration remarks
- Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe caused controversy by claiming the UK had been “colonised by immigrants” during an interview with Sky News.
- Following public outcry, Ratcliffe issued an apology, stating he regretted his choice of language had offended some but reiterated the importance of discussing controlled immigration.
- Ratcliffe clarified his comments were intended to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills and industry for long-term prosperity.
- Manchester United subsequently released a statement on Thursday highlighting its inclusivity and stating that it prides itself on being a “welcoming club”, without directly referencing Ratcliffe's remarks.
- The Manchester United Muslim Supporters’ Club (MUMSC) criticised Ratcliffe's apology as insufficient, arguing it did not adequately address the seriousness of his language.
