How Team GB’s Matt Weston battled through pain to make Olympic history

Matt Weston ends Team GB medal drought and makes history with skeleton gold
  • Matt Weston became Team GB’s joint-most successful Winter Olympian, securing individual skeleton gold and a mixed team gold with Tabby Stoecker.
  • Weston achieved these victories despite competing with a significant shoulder injury and a quad tear, for which he will undergo surgery after the Games.
  • His individual gold marked Great Britain's 13th ever at a Winter Games, with the mixed team gold being their 15th, contributing to Team GB's most successful Winter Olympics.
  • Weston stated he still has potential to get faster and expressed pride that the team proved their capability even without the banned super-aerodynamic helmets.
  • Both Weston and Stoecker plan to conclude their seasons on a high, with Weston looking forward to a stag do and hoping their achievements inspire others to participate in the sport.
