Mercedes ramp up mind games ahead of 2026 F1 season
- Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has declared Red Bull the early "benchmark" for the 2026 F1 season after their performance in pre-season testing.
- Wolff's assessment followed Red Bull's impressive showing with their new power unit during the first testing session in Bahrain.
- He specifically noted Red Bull's superior "energy deployment" on the straights, observed over both single and consecutive laps.
- This statement comes despite Mercedes having previously been considered the pre-season favourite after earlier testing in Barcelona.
- Red Bull has partnered with US giant Ford to produce its own power unit under the new F1 regulations.
