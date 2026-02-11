Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mercedes ramp up mind games ahead of 2026 F1 season

Toto Wolff claimed Red Bull has set the ‘benchmark’ in pre-season testing (David Davies/PA)
Toto Wolff claimed Red Bull has set the ‘benchmark’ in pre-season testing (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has declared Red Bull the early "benchmark" for the 2026 F1 season after their performance in pre-season testing.
  • Wolff's assessment followed Red Bull's impressive showing with their new power unit during the first testing session in Bahrain.
  • He specifically noted Red Bull's superior "energy deployment" on the straights, observed over both single and consecutive laps.
  • This statement comes despite Mercedes having previously been considered the pre-season favourite after earlier testing in Barcelona.
  • Red Bull has partnered with US giant Ford to produce its own power unit under the new F1 regulations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in