Australia captain ruled out of T20 World Cup opener with extremely rare injury

Marsh was ruled out of the game against Ireland with an unusual injury
Marsh was ruled out of the game against Ireland with an unusual injury (Simon Marper/PA Wire)
  • Australia's T20 World Cup captain, Mitchell Marsh, was ruled out of his side’s opening match against Ireland on Wednesday due to a groin injury sustained in training.
  • Scans confirmed internal testicular bleeding, requiring a period of rest and rehabilitation for Marsh.
  • Travis Head stepped in as captain for the match, with Steve Smith joining the squad as cover and Matthew Renshaw brought into the starting XI.
  • The team is already contending with a depleted bowling attack, as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are unavailable.
  • Big-hitter Tim David is also sidelined for the first game due to a hamstring strain, further impacting the squad.
