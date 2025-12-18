World Darts Championship gains new fans’ favourite as Motomu Sakai lights up Ally Pally
- Japanese qualifier Motomu Sakai lit up Alexandra Palace during his first round match at the World Darts Championship on Thursday.
- Sakai got the fans on his side straight away with his upbeat walk-on song, and he was happy to show off his dance moves on stage.
- The Ally Pally crowd loved every second of it and got behind Sakai when his match with France’s Thibault Tricole got underway.
- Sakai then let his darts do the talking as he breezed to a 3-0 victory to ease into the second round.
- He celebrated exuberantly in between sets and once he had wrapped up victory as he became an instant fans’ favourite.