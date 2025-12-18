Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

World Darts Championship gains new fans’ favourite as Motomu Sakai lights up Ally Pally

Motomu Sakai delighted the Alexandra Palace crowd as he showed off his dance moves (John Walton/PA)
Motomu Sakai delighted the Alexandra Palace crowd as he showed off his dance moves (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Japanese qualifier Motomu Sakai lit up Alexandra Palace during his first round match at the World Darts Championship on Thursday.
  • Sakai got the fans on his side straight away with his upbeat walk-on song, and he was happy to show off his dance moves on stage.
  • The Ally Pally crowd loved every second of it and got behind Sakai when his match with France’s Thibault Tricole got underway.
  • Sakai then let his darts do the talking as he breezed to a 3-0 victory to ease into the second round.
  • He celebrated exuberantly in between sets and once he had wrapped up victory as he became an instant fans’ favourite.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in