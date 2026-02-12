Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Conor McGregor rival eyes UFC comeback as White House card edges nearer

Conor McGregor (left) and Nate Diaz during their rematch in August 2016
Conor McGregor (left) and Nate Diaz during their rematch in August 2016 (Getty Images)
  • Nate Diaz has teased a return to the UFC, posting 'Unfinished business' on Instagram with a photo of the 'Baddest Motherf*****' (BMF) title, sparking speculation about his next fight.
  • This comes amid plans by UFC president Dana White for an unprecedented fight card at the White House on 14 June, coinciding with US president Donald Trump's 80th birthday.
  • The event, celebrating 250 years of the United States, is expected to host 3,000-4,000 attendees with no tickets being sold, and security measures will include snipers, according to UFC officials.
  • Diaz, who last fought in the UFC in 2022, has since boxed twice, and his Instagram post led to fan speculation about a potential trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, who is also keen to fight at the White House.
  • While White is currently matchmaking, he has ruled out certain high-profile fights for the event, including McGregor versus Colby Covington, plus McGregor against Jorge Masvidal or Michael Chandler.
