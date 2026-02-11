Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is the bookies’ favourite to be next Tottenham manager?

Robert De Zerbi is the bookies’ favourite to replace Thomas Frank
Robert De Zerbi is the bookies’ favourite to replace Thomas Frank (AP)
  • Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the current bookmakers’ favourite to be the next permanent Tottenham manager, according to Oddschecker.
  • Spurs are looking for a new manager after sacking Thomas Frank on Wednesday morning, and De Zerbi is now a free agent after leaving Marseille.
  • According to the latest Oddschecker figures, De Zerbi is the 5/4 favourite, putting him just ahead of Frank’s assistant, John Heitinga (11/8).
  • Ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino (13/2) is third-favourite, but he is the current USA manager and the World Cup is just four months away.
  • Robbie Keane (10/1) and Ryan Mason (12/1), who has previously held the role on an interim basis, make up the top five contenders with the bookies.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in