Who is the bookies’ favourite to be next Tottenham manager?
- Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the current bookmakers’ favourite to be the next permanent Tottenham manager, according to Oddschecker.
- Spurs are looking for a new manager after sacking Thomas Frank on Wednesday morning, and De Zerbi is now a free agent after leaving Marseille.
- According to the latest Oddschecker figures, De Zerbi is the 5/4 favourite, putting him just ahead of Frank’s assistant, John Heitinga (11/8).
- Ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino (13/2) is third-favourite, but he is the current USA manager and the World Cup is just four months away.
- Robbie Keane (10/1) and Ryan Mason (12/1), who has previously held the role on an interim basis, make up the top five contenders with the bookies.
