Who are the favourites to replace Sean Dyche as Nottingham Forest manager?
- Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche as head coach after just 114 days in charge.
- His dismissal followed a goalless Premier League draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
- Dyche is the third manager to be relieved of his duties by Forest this season.
- The club currently sits 17th in the Premier League table, one place above the relegation zone with 12 matches remaining.
- Several names, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Roberto De Zerbi, Vitor Pereira, Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank are being linked with the vacant managerial position.
