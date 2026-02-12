Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche after just 17 matches
- Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Sean Dyche following a goalless draw with Wolves, after which the team was booed off by home fans.
- Dyche was in charge for only 114 days, having succeeded Ange Postecoglou in October.
- This dismissal means Forest are now looking for their fourth head coach this season, following Nuno Espírito Santo and Postecoglou.
- The club is currently just three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with 12 matches left to play.
- Owner Evangelos Marinakis, known for his decisive actions with previous managers, appeared visibly frustrated during the match where Forest failed to score despite 35 attempts.
