Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche after just 17 matches

Sean Dyche refuses to rule out managing abroad
  • Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Sean Dyche following a goalless draw with Wolves, after which the team was booed off by home fans.
  • Dyche was in charge for only 114 days, having succeeded Ange Postecoglou in October.
  • This dismissal means Forest are now looking for their fourth head coach this season, following Nuno Espírito Santo and Postecoglou.
  • The club is currently just three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with 12 matches left to play.
  • Owner Evangelos Marinakis, known for his decisive actions with previous managers, appeared visibly frustrated during the match where Forest failed to score despite 35 attempts.
