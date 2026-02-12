Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Second Ukrainian athlete involved in helmet dispute at Winter Olympics

Handei denied that the message on his helmet is war propaganda
Handei denied that the message on his helmet is war propaganda (Reuters)
  • Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei was instructed to cover an inspirational message on his helmet at the Olympics, which officials deemed "war propaganda".
  • Handei's helmet featured the quote "Where there is heroism, there can be no final defeat" from Ukrainian writer Lina Kostenko, intended as a source of motivation.
  • This incident follows the ejection of fellow Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, a skeleton racer, for his "helmet of remembrance" depicting athletes killed since Russia's invasion.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) prohibits athletes from making political statements at Olympic sites or venues, leading to these rulings.
  • Both Handei and Heraskevych argue their messages are not propaganda but serve to remind the world of Ukraine's existence and its need for support.
