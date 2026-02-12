Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych responds after Winter Olympics disqualification
- Ukrainian Olympian Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics skeleton heats.
- He was disqualified for wearing a helmet honouring Ukrainian athletes who died during the ongoing war with Russia.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) cited a violation of rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter.
- Rule 50.2 prohibits any form of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda at Olympic venues.
- Heraskevych has spoken out following his disqualification from the competition.
