Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Volodymyr Zelensky criticises IOC decision to disqualify Ukrainian athlete

Zelensky slams IOC for barring Ukrainian Olympian over war memorial helmet
  • Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to disqualify Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych.
  • Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics skeleton heats for wearing a helmet honouring Ukrainian athletes who died in the war with Russia.
  • The IOC stated that the helmet violated rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits political demonstrations.
  • Rule 50.2 forbids any form of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda at Olympic sites.
  • The Ukrainian president argued that speaking about current events is not a political act.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in