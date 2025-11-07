Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Premier League preview: Arsenal star dropped, Rooney’s confession and Slot’s plea

Video Player Placeholder
Arteta’s Arsenal fitness update pre Sunderland
  • Arsenal boss reacts to Gunners star being dropped by Thomas Tuchel. Read more here.
  • Wayne Rooney admits criticism of Virgil van Dijk was ‘a bit unfair’. Read more here.
  • Liverpool boss Arne Slot issues fresh Alexander Isak plea ahead of Man City clash. Read more here.
  • Enzo Maresca reveals reason Chelsea star is not a regular Premier League starter. Read more here.
  • The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 11. Read more here.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in