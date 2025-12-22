Premier League star Lyle Foster secures opening Afcon win for South Africa
- South Africa overcame Angola 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.
- In the first match of the tournament for both teams, South Africa took the lead in the 21st minute through Oswin Appollis.
- Angold hit back 14 minutes later as they drew level thanks to a goal from midfielder, Show.
- Burnley striker Lyle Foster sealed all three points for South Africa when he found the net with 11 minutes left on the clock.
- South Africa and Angola are in Group B alongside Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and Zimbabwe.