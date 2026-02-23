Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four Premier League players targeted by racist abuse on ‘appalling weekend’

Hannibal Mejbri (right) was subjected to racist abuse on the weekend
Hannibal Mejbri (right) was subjected to racist abuse on the weekend (REUTERS)
  • Four Premier League players, including Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri, were subjected to racist abuse on social media over the past weekend.
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle also received racially aggravated messages online after their respective matches.
  • Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out condemned the incidents on an “appalling weekend”, calling for social media platforms to take more robust action against such behaviour.
  • The Premier League also issued a statement, asserting that there are serious consequences for discrimination and reiterating that “football is for everyone”.
  • These incidents follow a recent investigation launched by Uefa into claims of racial abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a Champions League match.
