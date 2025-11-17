Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Premier League winner leaves hospital after health scare

Oscar (right) has been discharged from hospital following his health scare
Oscar (right) has been discharged from hospital following his health scare (GETTY IMAGES)
  • Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was discharged from hospital on Sunday after a five-day stay due to cardiac complications.
  • The 34-year-old Brazilian, who won the Premier League with the Blues, was admitted after suffering cardiac alterations during pre-season tests with Sao Paulo last Tuesday.
  • Doctors diagnosed his condition as vasovagal syncope, a common form of fainting caused by a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure.
  • Oscar's heart issue is not new, as a cardiac abnormality was detected during evaluations in August following a fractured vertebrae.
  • His club, Sao Paulo, confirmed in a statement Oscar would “follow a medical programme of rest for the next few days”, having been stable throughout his hospitalisation.
