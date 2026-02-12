Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Raheem Sterling seals move abroad after leaving Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has moved abroad to join Feyenoord
Raheem Sterling has moved abroad to join Feyenoord (Getty Images)
  • Raheem Sterling has completed a move to Dutch club Feyenoord, signing a deal that will keep him at the Eredivisie side until the end of the current season.
  • The 31-year-old winger joined as a free agent after his departure from Chelsea by mutual agreement at the end of January.
  • Sterling had been out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with his last competitive appearance for the Blues in May 2024, and spent the last season on loan with Arsenal.
  • He expressed enthusiasm for the new challenge, stating he wanted to control the next step in his career and is confident Feyenoord is a place he can be happy.
  • Feyenoord manager Robin Van Persie welcomed Sterling, highlighting his calibre and believing he will be a valuable addition to the team.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in