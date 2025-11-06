Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rangers outclassed by Serie A side as fans turn on hierarchy

Rangers slumped to their fourth straight Europa League defeat
Rangers slumped to their fourth straight Europa League defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
  • Rangers suffered a 2-0 defeat to Roma at Ibrox, marking their fourth consecutive loss in the Europa League.
  • Matias Soule and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored for Roma within the first 36 minutes, highlighting a significant gap in quality between the two sides.
  • The defeat leaves Rangers at the bottom of their 36-team group with four fixtures remaining, effectively ending their hopes of knockout stage qualification.
  • Fans expressed their discontent with sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart during the second half of the match.
  • This European setback follows a 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic, adding to a challenging period for head coach Danny Rohl's side.
