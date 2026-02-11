European giants end pursuit of controversial European Super League
- The controversial European Super League project has been definitively ended after UEFA and Real Madrid reached a landmark agreement.
- This agreement resolves a nearly five-year dispute that began with the league's sensational launch in April 2021.
- Real Madrid, a primary architect of the breakaway competition, had remained committed despite widespread condemnation and protracted legal battles.
- The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs withdrew from the initial proposal within days of its launch due to immense fan and government pressure.
- Barcelona announced its withdrawal recently, and Real Madrid's agreement, largely facilitated by discussions between Florentino Perez and Nasser Al Khelaifi, now finalises the project's demise.
