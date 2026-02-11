Ex-Premier League manager quits job following embarassing loss
- Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has departed the French Ligue 1 club by mutual agreement.
- The decision was announced on Wednesday, following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to rivals Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
- This heavy loss, which left Marseille 12 points behind PSG, was preceded by a 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge, leading to their Champions League elimination.
- De Zerbi joined Marseille in 2024 after two seasons with Brighton, having led them to a second-place finish last season.
- The club, which has experienced significant instability since 2016, has not yet named a replacement for De Zerbi.
