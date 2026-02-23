Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan confirms surprise career move

Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to compete in the World Seniors Snooker Championship (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to compete in the World Seniors Snooker Championship (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to compete in the World Seniors Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, immediately following the main World Snooker Championship from 6-10 May.
  • He aims to become the first player to win both the main World Snooker Championship and the Seniors title in the same year.
  • Recent changes to eligibility rules now permit players ranked in the world’s top 64 to participate, allowing O’Sullivan and other notable players like Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham to enter.
  • O’Sullivan’s involvement is anticipated to significantly increase ticket sales and the commercial value of the Seniors event, with sales already surpassing last year's total.
  • The tournament will feature a strong field including four-time Seniors champion Jimmy White, twelve-time women’s world champion Reanne Evans, and will be broadcast live on Channel 5.
