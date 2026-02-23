Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rory McIlroy falls agonisingly short of Genesis Invitational triumph

McIlroy finished one shot behind Genesis Invitational winner, Jacob Bridgeman
McIlroy finished one shot behind Genesis Invitational winner, Jacob Bridgeman (Getty Images)
  • Rory McIlroy finished one shot behind winner Jacob Bridgeman at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.
  • McIlroy admitted he left his comeback too late, attributing his loss to missed opportunities and overthinking putts in earlier rounds.
  • The Northern Irishman carded a final round of 67, including four birdies on the back nine, after being even par at the halfway stage.
  • American Jacob Bridgeman secured his first PGA Tour title with a nervy final round of 72, finishing 18 under par.
  • England's Tommy Fleetwood also achieved a top-10 finish, shooting a four-under 67 in the final round.
