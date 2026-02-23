Rory McIlroy falls agonisingly short of Genesis Invitational triumph
- Rory McIlroy finished one shot behind winner Jacob Bridgeman at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.
- McIlroy admitted he left his comeback too late, attributing his loss to missed opportunities and overthinking putts in earlier rounds.
- The Northern Irishman carded a final round of 67, including four birdies on the back nine, after being even par at the halfway stage.
- American Jacob Bridgeman secured his first PGA Tour title with a nervy final round of 72, finishing 18 under par.
- England's Tommy Fleetwood also achieved a top-10 finish, shooting a four-under 67 in the final round.
