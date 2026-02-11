Seattle sees huge crowds attend Seahawks Super Bowl parade
- The Seattle Seahawks celebrated their Super Bowl LX victory with a championship parade through Seattle, attracting an estimated 1 million fans.
- A Super Bowl trophy celebration took place at Lumen Field before the parade, hosted by Seahawks legend and broadcaster Steve Raible.
- General Manager John Schneider toasted the '12s' fan base, emphasising their importance to the team's 50-year history and championship success.
- Head Coach Mike Macdonald shared his vision and gratitude, proclaiming the Seahawks the 'best football team in the world' to the enthusiastic crowd.
- Quarterback Sam Darnold thanked the fans for their belief and support, acknowledging their role in his journey despite facing external doubts.
