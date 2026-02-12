Scotland announce team for Six Nations clash with England
- Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his Scotland team ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash against England.
- Prop Nathan McBeth earns his first start in this year’s Six Nations, while former captain Jamie Ritchie returns to the back row.
- Hooker Ewan Ashman is ruled out with a neck injury, and Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe are again left out of the matchday 23.
- These changes follow Scotland's defeat by Italy last weekend, which caused them to drop to 10th in the world rankings.
- Scotland will face an England side on a 12-match winning streak at Murrayfield on Saturday 14 February at 4.40pm GMT.
