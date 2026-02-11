South Africa survive two rare Super Overs in dramatic T20 match
- South Africa defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup match that required two super overs, marking Afghanistan's second consecutive loss and hindering their Super 8 qualification chances.
- South Africa posted a total of 187/6, largely thanks to a dominant 116-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickleton (61).
- Afghanistan's chase was spearheaded by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a defiant 84, helping his team tie the initial 20-over score at 187.
- The first super over also ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 17 runs, pushing the match into an unprecedented second super over.
- In the decisive second super over, South Africa scored 23 runs and successfully defended the total, restricting Afghanistan to 19/2 to secure a four-run victory.
