South Africa survive two rare Super Overs in dramatic T20 match

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (L) reacts after his team's loss against South Africa at the end of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (L) reacts after his team's loss against South Africa at the end of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage (AFP via Getty Images)
  • South Africa defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup match that required two super overs, marking Afghanistan's second consecutive loss and hindering their Super 8 qualification chances.
  • South Africa posted a total of 187/6, largely thanks to a dominant 116-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickleton (61).
  • Afghanistan's chase was spearheaded by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored a defiant 84, helping his team tie the initial 20-over score at 187.
  • The first super over also ended in a tie, with both teams scoring 17 runs, pushing the match into an unprecedented second super over.
  • In the decisive second super over, South Africa scored 23 runs and successfully defended the total, restricting Afghanistan to 19/2 to secure a four-run victory.

