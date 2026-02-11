Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympian’s girlfriend says ‘it’s hard to forgive’ after he admitted cheating on live TV

Sturla Holm Laegreid said he and his girlfriend had broken up last week after he confessed to cheating on her
Sturla Holm Laegreid said he and his girlfriend had broken up last week after he confessed to cheating on her (AP)
  • Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid publicly confessed to infidelity after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics.
  • During a live television interview, Laegreid tearfully admitted to cheating on his girlfriend three months prior, calling her the 'love of his life'.
  • He expressed hope that his public apology, which he described as 'social suicide', would help him win back his partner's forgiveness.
  • His girlfriend, responding anonymously to a Norwegian newspaper, stated she was 'far from impressed' and found it hard to forgive him, feeling she was put in a difficult position.
  • Laegreid later issued a statement regretting his public confession, acknowledging he was not 'mentally here' following the death of a teammate.
In full

