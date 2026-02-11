Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England slump to defeat against West Indies in T20 World Cup

Harry Brook reacts after being dismissed
Harry Brook reacts after being dismissed (AP)
  • England suffered a 30-run defeat by the West Indies in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
  • England won the toss and elected to bowl first, but Sherfane Rutherford hit 76 runs from 42 balls to take West Indies to 196-6.
  • Chasing 197 for victory, England made a fast start but lost wickets at regular intervals to fall behind the required run rate.
  • Adil Rashid was the last man to be dismissed as England were bowled out for 166 inside 19 overs.
  • England will return to action when they take on Scotland in Kolkata on Saturday.
