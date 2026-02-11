Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The contenders to replace Thomas Frank at Tottenham as relegation battle looms

Thomas Frank was sacked on Wednesday morning (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank was sacked on Wednesday morning (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Thomas Frank was sacked as Tottenham manager after just eight months in charge on Wednesday, following a poor run of form.
  • Spurs are currently 16th in the Premier League table, only five points above the relegation zone, and are embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop.
  • Fan dissatisfaction was evident, with chants for Frank's dismissal during Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle.
  • The club's immediate priority is to appoint a new manager who can steer them clear of relegation and navigate their upcoming Champions League last-16 tie.
  • Potential candidates to replace Frank include former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto de Zerbi, Oliver Glasner, ex-Spurs striker Robbie Keane, and Xavi.
