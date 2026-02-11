The contenders to replace Thomas Frank at Tottenham as relegation battle looms
- Thomas Frank was sacked as Tottenham manager after just eight months in charge on Wednesday, following a poor run of form.
- Spurs are currently 16th in the Premier League table, only five points above the relegation zone, and are embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop.
- Fan dissatisfaction was evident, with chants for Frank's dismissal during Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle.
- The club's immediate priority is to appoint a new manager who can steer them clear of relegation and navigate their upcoming Champions League last-16 tie.
- Potential candidates to replace Frank include former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto de Zerbi, Oliver Glasner, ex-Spurs striker Robbie Keane, and Xavi.
