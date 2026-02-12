Thomas Tuchel signs new deal to extend stay as England manager
- Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension to remain as England head coach until the end of the 2028 European Championship.
- The Football Association announced the new deal on Thursday morning, replacing his previous contract which was due to expire after this summer's World Cup.
- Tuchel expressed his happiness and pride, stating he has 'loved every minute' of working with the team and looks forward to leading them in upcoming tournaments.
- The FA believes the extension provides 'clarity and full focus' on the World Cup, preventing distractions regarding his future.
- Tuchel's main backroom staff, including Anthony Barry and Henrique Hilario, have also agreed to contract extensions through to Euro 2028.
