Why Tottenham’s plan to bring back Pochettino could be scuppered
- Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Thomas Frank after an eight-month tenure, following an eight-game winless streak and Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle.
- The club's hierarchy views former boss Mauricio Pochettino as the ideal candidate to take over immediately.
- Pochettino's current role as head coach of the United States national team, with the World Cup approaching, complicates an immediate return to Spurs.
- Tottenham may consider appointing an interim manager to bridge the gap until Pochettino could potentially take over after the World Cup.
- Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is currently the bookmakers' favourite, while pundit Danny Murphy described Frank's dismissal as "inevitable" due to the team's poor form.
