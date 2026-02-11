Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Tottenham’s plan to bring back Pochettino could be scuppered

Tottenham view Pochettino as the ideal replacement for Frank
Tottenham view Pochettino as the ideal replacement for Frank (Reuters)
  • Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Thomas Frank after an eight-month tenure, following an eight-game winless streak and Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle.
  • The club's hierarchy views former boss Mauricio Pochettino as the ideal candidate to take over immediately.
  • Pochettino's current role as head coach of the United States national team, with the World Cup approaching, complicates an immediate return to Spurs.
  • Tottenham may consider appointing an interim manager to bridge the gap until Pochettino could potentially take over after the World Cup.
  • Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is currently the bookmakers' favourite, while pundit Danny Murphy described Frank's dismissal as "inevitable" due to the team's poor form.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in