Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK stadium confirmed as venue for Tyson Fury’s latest comeback

Related: Best moments from Netflix's Tyson Fury documentary
  • Tyson Fury is scheduled to make his fifth return from retirement, facing Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov on 11 April.
  • The heavyweight contest will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, a venue where Fury previously defended his title.
  • This fight marks Fury's first appearance since his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, which were the first defeats of his professional career.
  • Fury, 37, last fought on home soil at the same stadium in December 2022, when he successfully defended his title against Derek Chisora.
  • A press conference for the fight will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, with tickets going on sale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in