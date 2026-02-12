Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukrainian star Heraskevych disqualified from Winter Olympics over banned helmet

  • Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from competing in the Winter Olympics heats.
  • His disqualification stemmed from wearing a helmet featuring images of Ukrainian athletes killed during the war with Russia.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated the helmet violated Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits political demonstrations.
  • Heraskevych had previously rejected an IOC compromise to wear a black armband, insisting on his helmet.
  • He vowed not to “betray” his fallen compatriots, asserting that their memory was more important than an Olympic medal.
