Ukrainian appeals disqualification after Winter Olympics helmet dispute

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics after his helmet, featuring images of people killed in the conflict with Russia, was deemed to violate rules against making statements in the field of play.

Heraskevych has launched an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), arguing that his exclusion is disproportionate, unsupported by any technical or safety violation, and causes him irreparable sporting harm.

He did not participate in the competition after discussions with IOC president Kirsty Coventry failed to resolve the dispute, but Heraskevych wants to be immediately reinstated to given a supervised run to keep his Olympic dream alive.

Heraskevych proposed a compromise to the IOC, offering to use the helmet if the committee showed solidarity with Ukraine by providing generators, but this was not accepted.

The IOC maintained that the decision was not politically motivated, citing the wishes of the Athletes' Commission to prohibit any messaging on the field of play, though Heraskevych's accreditation was not withdrawn.