Wataru Endo injury update as Arne Slot confirms blow ahead of FA Cup clash
- Liverpool's Wataru Endo is expected to be sidelined for a significant period, potentially the rest of the season, after sustaining an injury during the 1-0 victory over Sunderland.
- Manager Arne Slot confirmed that further assessments are required, but it is evident the Japan international faces a lengthy recovery, with concerns of a broken foot.
- Endo's injury compounds Liverpool's defensive issues, as he was deployed at right-back and offers versatility in midfield and centre-back, areas where the squad is already vulnerable.
- The club is already without specialist right-backs Conor Bradley, who is out for the season, and Jeremie Frimpong, adding to Slot's selection dilemmas.
- Dominik Szoboszlai will return from suspension for the upcoming FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton, though Slot is still deliberating his team selection amidst other injuries to Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks