Tottenham dealt fresh blow as key player suffers ACL injury

Odobert receives treatment on the pitch
Odobert receives treatment on the pitch (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • Tottenham have confirmed that winger Wilson Odobert has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.
  • Odobert suffered the injury while playing in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat by Newcastle on Tuesday.
  • Spurs confirmed Odobert is set to see a specialist next week prior to surgery, and the promising youngster is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
  • It is a fresh blow for Tottenham who sacked Thomas Frank on Wednesday following their loss to Newcastle that leaves them just five points above the relegation places.
  • Spurs have over a week until their next game which will be the north London derby against Arsenal on 22 February.

