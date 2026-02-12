Tottenham dealt fresh blow as key player suffers ACL injury
- Tottenham have confirmed that winger Wilson Odobert has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.
- Odobert suffered the injury while playing in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat by Newcastle on Tuesday.
- Spurs confirmed Odobert is set to see a specialist next week prior to surgery, and the promising youngster is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
- It is a fresh blow for Tottenham who sacked Thomas Frank on Wednesday following their loss to Newcastle that leaves them just five points above the relegation places.
- Spurs have over a week until their next game which will be the north London derby against Arsenal on 22 February.
